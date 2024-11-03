Even in Sweden! (In Swedish)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Anders Tegnell managed to protect Sweden from the hysterical COVID delusion, which the globalists fueled in 2020 in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Yet, the Swedes were deceived into believing that the poisonous shot would be safe and effective against COVID. As a result, many suffer from serious side effects and many have already died. Unfortunately, the criminal globalists have performed their vaccine depopulation agenda even in Sweden! Full video of Tobias Hietala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVqWl1WcURg