BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Even in Sweden! (In Swedish)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • 7 months ago

Dr Anders Tegnell managed to protect Sweden from the hysterical COVID delusion, which the globalists fueled in 2020 in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Yet, the Swedes were deceived into believing that the poisonous shot would be safe and effective against COVID. As a result, many suffer from serious side effects and many have already died. Unfortunately, the criminal globalists have performed their vaccine depopulation agenda even in Sweden! Full video of Tobias Hietala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVqWl1WcURg

Keywords
healthside effectsswedenvaccine scam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy