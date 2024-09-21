The Book of Daniel - Chapter 12b

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel, Jesus, the man clothed in linen, and 2 angels by the river
Dual prophecy of the daily sacrifice and abomination of desolation
Near fulfillment, 2300 evening mornings, 1150 days, antiochus epiphanes
Far fulfillment, 1335 days, feast of dedication, Hannukah
God's Feast days, Jesus fulfilled the Spring Feasts in perfect order
When He returns, Jesus will fulfill the the Fall Feasts in perfect order