Babylon is fallen: Vatican documents expose strange secrets

This video looks at some of strangest secrets unveiled through Vatican documents. The Vatican is the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10 where Revelation 13:2 confirms that the dragon, which is satan, gives its power and authority to the beast, the beast being the Vatican.





This very evil nation or beast, the Vatican, is spoken of in Daniel 7 as the little horn, which plucked three horns or nations including the Heruli, Ostrogoths and Vandals and whose leader, the pope, blasphemes against God; changed the times and laws of God including the 7th day Sabbath to SUNday in 364 and who killed God’s people in Daniel 7:25.





Revelation 13:5-7 also speaks of the Vatican’s popes killing God’s people and blaspheming against God along with Revelation 17:6 concerning the killing of God’s people.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington