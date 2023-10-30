...But How Do I Make Money? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-money/
". . . but how do I make money from this information, James?" is a question I receive from time to time. Or, more charitably, "Given the conspiracy reality, how do I invest for my retirement?" That's a better question. But still, how to invest our wealth depends on what we mean by "investment" and what it is we're looking to achieve in the long run. No, I'm not an investment advisor and won't give you the latest hot stock tip, but I do have some things to say about this topic.
CSID: f9e5830e00eadc9e
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co