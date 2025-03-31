BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NBA HALL OF FAMER DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 5 months ago

Alonzo Mourning. His college teammate, another NBA hall of fame basketball player, Dikembe Mutombo, recently was killed by the poison, as well. Alonzo Mourning. Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning is speaking out after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate following a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis. The seven-time All-Star center told ESPN on Monday that he is cancer-free after the March procedure, and that additional testing revealed the disease has not spread beyond his prostate capsule.

###

"Close to 3 weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID.

Thank God, I’m feeling great and Covid Free NOW…

It is important that we all do our part to protect each other. I encourage EACH OF YOU to stay safe, wear your mask, get vaccinated and/or your booster shot.

We are still in this together!

#AlonzoMourning"

December 28, 2021

https://www.instagramDOTcom/iamzo33/p/CYCUVrzrEHY/

Keywords
cancervaccinesvaccineafricanbageorgetownbasketballdikembe mutomboalonzo mourningmiami heatnba basketball
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy