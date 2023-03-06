◽️ Former adviser to Zelensky, Alexey Arestovich, admits the truth.

◽️ Graphic evidence of the use of chemical weapons by the Ukrainian Nazis.

◽️ Russian soldiers saved more than 35 thousand children but Americans were never told.

◽️ Ukrainian soldier complains that locals in Artyomovsk-Bakhmut, are waiting for Russians to take the town, they cooperate with Russian soldiers and are not afraid of them.

◽️ Big Pharma in Kiev.

◽️ Maria Zakharova tells Latvia it IS Russia's business

when Latvian authorities remove WWII monuments. "OUR ANCESTORS, OUR BUSINESS!"

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, as well as 3 motor vehicles near Gryanikovka and Masyutovka (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 180 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armored fighting vehicles, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the active action of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery, have resulted in the elimination of over 210 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles, the U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system and M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, 1 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Smerch multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️ The ordnance depots of 53rd and 110th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been destroyed near Tonenkoye and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralised the AFU units near Ugledar, Novomikhaylovka, Pavlovka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 4 pickups, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Varvarovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 110th Territorial Defense Brigade has been destroyed near Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, the firepower operation has resulted in the elimination of over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 10 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as the Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

◽️ Moreover, 6 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Smerch MLRS, have been intercepted, and 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Yelenovka, Kremenets, Spartak, Nikolskoye, Yevgenovka, Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Petrovskoye, and Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



