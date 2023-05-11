Interview With Rick Elmore - Founder of SIMPLYNOTED.COM - QuotersCast #8 - #insuranceleadgeneration

Your host of the QuotersCast and licensed insurance agent Renee talks to Rick Elmore who is the Founder of SimplyNoted.com. He's a former NFL football player turned medical device salesperson turned expert marketer and now industry changing tech mogul.

Discover what this former linebacker is doing with his determination and grit now!

SimplyNoted writes and sends Real Handwritten Notes to your clients, customers and prospects to increase your sales and open rate exponentially.

Learn what this innovative robotics technology is doing to help service based professionals increase their business today!

Check them out at: https://simplynoted.com



QUOTERSCAST #8

_________________________________________

Thanks for listening. Have a prosperous day.

https://wikiquoters.podbean.com -- The QuotersCast - "We make insurance cool!"

Visit WikiQuoters here: https://wikiquoters.org - "Where a Licensed Agent Picks Up the FIRST Time."

BYOB Blog - https://wikiquoters.com

Contact us at: [email protected]





------- ABOUT WIKIQUOTERS & THE QUOTERS CAST--------

Getting a life insurance quote is annoying and dull isn't it?

Well, there's a new site on the block(chain) hoping to change that tedious experience.

WikiQuoters is the brainchild of Walter Quinn; a veteran of the insurance industry for over 30 years. It started several years ago when Quinn was getting close to retirement. He realized the insurance industry had changed drastically since the 1980s.

Quinn wanted to leave something behind, besides his hundreds of satisfied clients, that could potentially improve the landscape of the field. When asked what the catalyst was for the creation of the quote site Quinn answered, “I'd seen a down turn in the attitude of agents coming into the business. It bothered me as I always tried to do what was right. It's the way my dad taught me. Anyway, it got me to thinking of how I wanted to structure my legacy within the insurance industry. Since almost every sale nowadays starts with a digital introduction, I thought that would be the most likely place to leave my mark.”

Quinn was then asked what made WikiQuoters special? He answered, “The fact that a licensed agent picks up the first time. Why that's a novel concept is beyond me, but it's not what other quote sites do.”

