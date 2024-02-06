Kevin J. Johnston on Mike in the Night!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Expression of Love and Support: Kevin expresses love and support for Mike, emphasizing that he and the audience want him to continue speaking out.
Concern for Mike's Well-being: Kevin raises concerns about Mike's intention to quit and questions if he has said everything he wants to say.
Encouragement to Take a Break: Kevin suggests that Mike might need a break to recharge his batteries, highlighting the importance of self-care.
Sharing Personal Experiences: Kevin shares his own experience of feeling exhausted and overwhelmed, emphasizing the need for a change of environment to regain clarity and energy.
Positive Reinforcement: Kevin praises Mike's past contributions and his ability to stay ahead of the curve in terms of news and analysis.
Offering Support: Kevin offers financial support and suggests various options for Mike to take a break, including visiting the Philippines or going on a road trip.
Acknowledgment of Criticism: Mike acknowledges criticism but mentions that it doesn't bother him much and can sometimes fuel him to do better.
Humility and Relatability: Both Kevin and Mike emphasize the importance of staying humble and relatable despite any level of fame or success.
Gratitude for Audience Support: Both express gratitude for the support from the audience and the community.
