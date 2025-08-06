Racial Jazz in Cincy

Cincinnati’s Jazz Festival Turns Chaotic





What should’ve been a night filled with sweet jazz rhythms downtown turned into a scene straight out of a wrestling ring. After the festival and a Reds game, racial tensions escalated to violence, leaving five people charged (so far). Brett and Norm dissect what happened, why accountability matters—no matter your background—and the risks of letting “mob mentality” run the show.





Big Takeaway: No excuses for violence. Whether fueled by alcohol or viral Twitter videos, everyone’s responsible for their actions. And Cincinnati needs to keep its law enforcement game strong at big civic events.





Intel in Ohio: Big Promises, Big Problems





Norm gives us the inside scoop on the Intel factory project in Licking County. Are we building a “white elephant” in our own backyard? Turns out, the much-hyped chip plant might be obsolete before it even opens—thanks to tech moving at warp speed and some sketchy contract details no one wants to audit. Taxpayers, you should be asking: Where’s our money really going?





When Media Spins, Do We Really Get the Facts?





From how local press handled the Cincinnati incident to the larger issue of social media “wildfires,” Brett and Norm question how the narrative is being shaped. Why not let the dust settle and get clarity instead of rushing to judgement—or using tragedy for political points?





Is Law Enforcement Getting Left Behind?





Major public events with just two officers on the job? Civic safety needs attention. The show hosts challenge city officials: Step up or risk turning Cincinnati into the next hollowed-out city center.





Quick Hits: Uber’s Policy Shakeup, NPR/PBS, Ohio Sales Tax Holiday & More!





Uber: Is letting customers choose a female driver discrimination, safety, or a little of both? Brett and Norm dig into the slippery slope.





Ohio Sales Tax Holiday: August 1–14. School supplies, clothes, electronics, even pet food (maybe a wedding dress?)—all tax-free!





NPR & PBS Funding: No more government support? Brett thinks it’s an opportunity for them to innovate and thrive with community backing.





Weekly Winners & Losers





Loser: Senator Josh Hawley and the idea of $600 tariff rebates for all—wouldn’t that money be better spent on paying down national debt?





Winner: Sharon Osbourne, honoring Ozzy with the ultimate parade in Birmingham—a fitting, “wild” sendoff.

Get Involved!





Got feedback? Wanna join the conversation or even the show? We LOVE hearing from you. All the contact details are in our show notes.





And if you liked (or didn’t like) what you heard, don’t keep it to yourself—share Common Sense Ohio with your friends, coworkers, and arch-rivals.





Moments





00:00 Violence and Accountability Across Races





09:47 Mob Mentality and Its Dangers





13:30 "Criticism of City Violence Response"





16:41 Cincinnati's Racial History and Tensions





22:07 Intel Factory in Ohio Obsolete





31:35 Ohio Contract Debacle Exposed





36:58 Tulsi Gabbard Unveils Russia Hoax Memos





39:48 "Political Influence in FBI Operations"





45:24 GOP Opposition Limited Trump's Agenda





55:22 Immutable Characteristics and Discrimination Debate





59:45 Criticism of Hawley's Tariff Proposal





01:01:53 Future Economic Crisis Warning





01:08:25 Business Strategy and Tax Planning





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.