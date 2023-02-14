Moments Leading Up To The Arrest Of The Journalist Reporting On The Ohio Train Derailment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this disturbing video you'll see the moments leading up to the arrest of Evan Lambert, who was journalist who was reporting on the enviormental hazards from the derailed train in Ohio.
Why do you think he was arrested?
Was it justified?
Woman finds chickens dead 10 miles from East Palestine
https://mobile.twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/status/1625443694169010176
