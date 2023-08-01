PSEC - 2023 - Will They Attempt To Take Down ALT TECH | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Will They Attempt To Take Down ALT TECH" -- Dave Kelso talks about some legislation regarding social media platforms that might possibly be hitting us very soon, and shares his perspectives as to the "Streisand Effect" opportunity that might be possible if the powers that be decide to roll this out.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Flobots, Deep Cover

