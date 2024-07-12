Foods That Heal, Foods That... Q&R (Timestamps Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:17 - My thyroid was removed, because it was 10x normal size. Now, I'm told I must take Levothyroxine every day for life. I lost 40lbs. NATURALLY before surgery, but my appetite became uncontrollable after surgery. I gained 60lbs. What food(s) can I eat to replace meds?
00:03:20 - How diluted is the iodine concoction you use? 20 drops is quite a lot, isn't it?
00:04:24 - You currently have me taking 3 drops of Lugol’s iodine, but I heard you mention that you take 20 drops of ancient purities iodine. Any difference? Also, when I go swimming for exercise, I usually take an additional dose of iodine prior. Do you have any recommendations on what else I can do to fortify yourself when swimming in a chlorinated pool?
00:08:30 - Gastric bypass. I'm starving for nutrition! Where can I get help?
00:10:59 - Can you discuss foods to eat and avoid when dealing with mold overgrowth? We live in Florida and recently found a lot of mold in our house which has caused gut, skin, and neurological symptoms in me, my husband, and even our dog. How much does avoiding Iga food sensitivities play a role in gut healing? Will occasionally eating a good I am sensitive to hinder healing?
00:13:54 - Could you talk about adaptive mushrooms, coffees, and teas?
