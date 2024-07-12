Foods That Heal, Foods That... Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:17 - My thyroid was removed, because it was 10x normal size. Now, I'm told I must take Levothyroxine every day for life. I lost 40lbs. NATURALLY before surgery, but my appetite became uncontrollable after surgery. I gained 60lbs. What food(s) can I eat to replace meds?

00:03:20 - How diluted is the iodine concoction you use? 20 drops is quite a lot, isn't it?

00:04:24 - You currently have me taking 3 drops of Lugol’s iodine, but I heard you mention that you take 20 drops of ancient purities iodine. Any difference? Also, when I go swimming for exercise, I usually take an additional dose of iodine prior. Do you have any recommendations on what else I can do to fortify yourself when swimming in a chlorinated pool?

00:08:30 - Gastric bypass. I'm starving for nutrition! Where can I get help?

00:10:59 - Can you discuss foods to eat and avoid when dealing with mold overgrowth? We live in Florida and recently found a lot of mold in our house which has caused gut, skin, and neurological symptoms in me, my husband, and even our dog. How much does avoiding Iga food sensitivities play a role in gut healing? Will occasionally eating a good I am sensitive to hinder healing?

00:13:54 - Could you talk about adaptive mushrooms, coffees, and teas?





