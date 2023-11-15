BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
58th National Prayer Breakfast Recap REAIR
Did you know that every single year in Ottawa, elected officials from various federal parties gather together and pray?  It’s called the National Prayer Breakfast (NPB). The purpose of the NPB is to unite leaders in our nation’s capital in order to pray together, build relationally, and walk together in the spirit of Jesus Christ.


The event is an extension of a weekly prayer gathering at Parliament, with MPs and senators from various parties participating regularly.  


Canada was the first nation in the world to establish a National Prayer Breakfast, with Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson addressing it in its inaugural year in 1964.  


This year’s National Prayer Breakfast theme was “A Firm Foundation,” and the lead organizers were MP Richard Bragdon (NB) and MP Damien Kurek (AB).


The event sold out a full month in advance, with 770 Canadians participating (possibly making it the highest-attended NPB in our history).


I had the joy of being there in person with some of our friends and ministry partners.  


I’m very excited to share recorded highlights of the event with you today.  


All footage is shown with permission from the organizers of the event.  


