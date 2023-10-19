Crosswalk Kook - Crazy Omaha Nebraska Pedestrians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did the Crosswalk Kook cross the road? Crazy Omaha Nebraska
Pedestrians are just as bad as Crazy Omaha Nebraska Drivers!
Omaha ranked number one for the worst drivers, according to a study done
by the insurance marketplace, QuoteWizard, according to a press release
from QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard analyzes data from 70 of the biggest cities in the country
to find out which cities have the best and worst drivers, said the press
release.
The data they analyze for these cities includes DUIs, speeding tickets,
accidents, and citations, said the press release.
Omaha ranked number one for DUIs, number seven for citations, number 12
for accidents, and number 14 for speeding tickets, said the press
release.
https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/omaha-drivers-are-the-worst-drivers-in-the-country-according-to-a-2021-study
#Omaha #nebraska #dashcam #kook #pedestrian #nebraskadrivers #omahadriver #nebraska #omahanebraska #dosgestreet #look #lookbothways #drunkomaha #drunknebraska #visitomaha #shareomaha #wedontcoast #crossswalk #crosswalkkook