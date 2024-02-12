'David Icke Was Right About "Covid", The Jab, The Cloud, &Manipulation By A Non-Human Force'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from David Icke
https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=65a6c2f2a2bca6fd622615e7
Jan 16, 2024
What David Icke has been saying has been backed up by a group of Spanish scientists (the team that identified graphene in the fake vaccine). Here is their website La Quinta Columna https://www.laquintacolumna.net/