David Heavener - The Last Evangelist

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





David Heavener, actor, singer, songwriter and producer, shares with Eileen his journey from the evil Hollywood "system" to producing the God-inspired series, "The Last Evangelist." He also gives insight into Satan's "system" and how we can prepare for battle and be victorious!





To learn more, go to DavidHeavener.tv





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/