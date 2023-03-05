BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DEATH JAB Recipients Are WALKING DEAD: Vax ATTACKS Heart/Immune System Leaving Body COMPROMISED!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
539 views • 03/05/2023

Stew Peters Show featuring Dr. Ana Mihalcea |  DEATH JAB Recipients Are WALKING DEAD: Vax ATTACKS Heart/Immune System Leaving Body COMPROMISED!

The vaccinated are immunocompromised and suffering from POTS syndrome!
Dr. Ana Mihalcea is here to talk about patients developing POTS syndrome after being vaxxed.
The effect of POTS syndrome can be completely debilitating.
Young people who are completely healthy are suddenly experiencing heart palpitations from simply standing up.
POTS syndrome also causes brain fog, cognitive issues, and difficulty maintaining blood pressure.
POTS syndrome has skyrocketed ever since the vaccine rollout.
The unvaccinated are still at risk from vaccine shedding which spreads harmful nano technology.
The EDTA molecule can be used as an antidote for hydrogel and graphene oxide poisoning.
The transhumanist agenda is satanic and part of a worldwide depopulation plan!
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

https://rumble.com/v2bigpi-death-jab-recipients-are-walking-dead-vax-attacks-heartimmune-system-leavin.html?mref=2fkof&mrefc=27

