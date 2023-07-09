BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USING THE 45 DEGREE SECTOR TEST DIAGRAM ON THE GLEASON'S MAP
75 views • 07/09/2023

to continue the Sun Survey process & see how it Proves a Flat Earth visit
https://flatearthintel.com/
for more in-depth Flat Earth & Sun Plotting Science
-----------------

The Gleason's flat earth map is a "sun position map" with a longitude and time calculator, A sun plot is is the measured distance between the observer position and where the suns 90 degree exact point to earth on ground.

In use of the sun as an object of direct reference we can conclusively determine earths true surface shape as flat.

--------------------------------------

flat earthrealityelectricgeocentric
