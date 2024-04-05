BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conspiracies to Confirmation. Who is Arthur Roberts?
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
0
210 views • 04/05/2024

Section I: Speaking With His Voice

- Good episode to share to others you have been talking with and or should be talking with

- We are at war and under a military wartime command structure

-The Biden anomalies revisited

- The conspiracy theorists were right all along?

- Just who is Author Roberts?

- Important message and validation from Pascal Najadi and Dr. Jan Halper/Hayes

- Warnings from Flynn, Trump, Ron Paul – NO JOKE!

- Tales from Thailand – JMC getting married


Section II: Intel and Insights with Juan O’Savin


WATCH ALL THE INSIGHT WITH JUAN HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-armies-of-war-john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-ep-7/


- An excerpt from the full Interview – every American must now hear

- The enemy defined according to Juan – know your enemy well – Kinetic warfare coming to the streets of America


Section III: Action Changes Things

- Saving America is not a spectator sport – resources of what you can do to fight in this war


Section IV: Closing Comments +

- General Michael Flynn speaking in Mandarin on YouTube?

- Humor and inspirational images and comments

- Crush the MSM: Support a patriot news network https://patriot.tv/

visit https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/CBMJ?.tsrc=fin-srch

- Closing comments


