Conspiracies to Confirmation. Who is Arthur Roberts?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Section I: Speaking With His Voice
- Good episode to share to others you have been talking with and or should be talking with
- We are at war and under a military wartime command structure
-The Biden anomalies revisited
- The conspiracy theorists were right all along?
- Just who is Author Roberts?
- Important message and validation from Pascal Najadi and Dr. Jan Halper/Hayes
- Warnings from Flynn, Trump, Ron Paul – NO JOKE!
- Tales from Thailand – JMC getting married
Section II: Intel and Insights with Juan O’Savin
WATCH ALL THE INSIGHT WITH JUAN HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-armies-of-war-john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-ep-7/
- An excerpt from the full Interview – every American must now hear
- The enemy defined according to Juan – know your enemy well – Kinetic warfare coming to the streets of America
Section III: Action Changes Things
- Saving America is not a spectator sport – resources of what you can do to fight in this war
Section IV: Closing Comments +
- General Michael Flynn speaking in Mandarin on YouTube?
- Humor and inspirational images and comments
- Crush the MSM: Support a patriot news network https://patriot.tv/
visit https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/CBMJ?.tsrc=fin-srch
- Closing comments
SUPPORT AND FOLLOW JMC
CONTRIBUTE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contribute/
BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!
https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview
Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected - FREE PhD CONSULTATION
“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC
FREE SUBSCRIPTION
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
RUMBLE