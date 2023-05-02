Ukraine Update May 2, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a long-range high-precision air and sea-based missile strike against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities. The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The enterprises producing ammunition, weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces have been disrupted.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Dvurechnaya, Timkovka and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️The actions of 5 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were suppressed close to Masiutovka, Kislovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-20.

◽️1 ordnance depot of 127nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Izbitskoye (Kharkov region).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Olgovka (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebrianka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 1 pickup truck, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 2 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continued to destroy the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk. The Airborne Troops support the actions of the assault detachments and restrain the AFU units on the flanks.

💥The attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Kalinovka, Chasov Yar, Nikolayevka and Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The Russian aviation have made 6 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 64 firing missions.

💥The enemy losses were up to 330 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.

◽️1 ordnance depot of 53th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic)

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units near Ugledar, Privolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The actions of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 87 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 109 areas.

💥The 72th Mechanized Brigade's battalion command and observation post has been hit near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have destroyed 8 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Gorobyovka (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Krasnorechenskoye (Luhansk People's Republic), Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Peschanovka (Kherson region).

