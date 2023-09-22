BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 21
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
93 views • 09/22/2023

▪️The AFU have made another attempt at a massive drone strike on the Crimean peninsula.

Russian air defense and electronic warfare capabilities repelled the attack, neutralizing a total of more than 70 enemy drones.

▪️At the same time, Russian troops continued to strike at rear military facilities of the enemy.

Thus, in Kyiv, an attack hit a target in the industrial area of a radio plant

▪️Production facilities in Kharkiv region were hit again.

This time the target was the Malyshev Factory, where armored vehicles and tanks of the AFU were manufactured and repaired.

▪️In Cherkasy, enemy personnel locations were hit.

One of the hits damaged the building of the Hotel Centralnyi, which is used to house foreign mercenaries.

▪️An unnamed industrial facility in Halychyna was hit in Lviv region.

Also during the Russian strike, explosions were noted at various warehouses in the region.

▪️Active fighting continues on the southern flank of the Bakhmut defense.

The AFU are not abandoning plans to break through the Russian defenses at the site, concentrating additional forces near Klishchiivka.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU are rotating their forces and replenishing their losses.

At Staromaiors'ke, the enemy tried to attack Russian positions, but was hit by artillery fire and retreated.


Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationseptember 21
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy