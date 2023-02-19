Turkey earthquake caused by Shadow Group fallen angels bomb & HAARP to force accept U.S. nuke weapon

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2023). The Turkey earthquake was caused by Satan Lucifer’s Shadow Group fallen angels’ bomb and HAARP, who are also causing the Ukraine & Russia war, in order to force Turkey to accept UK weapons and US nuclear weapons into its nation, and to accept Sweden and Finland into NATO. An eerie red cloud was seen two weeks before the earthquake. You can see the flashes of light in the sky, during the earthquake. They kill 46,000 people, including their own Satanists & witches without any regard for life. They laugh at everyone who are lower in dimensions and power than them, because they consider them as expendable trash people who are useless eaters, as well as entertainment in killing them. It is like when Barack Obama used to shoot drone missiles at wedding banquets in the Middle East every time for his Satanist entertainment night. “Psychopath” is a good word to describe these fallen angel devils and their demons in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. They will even kill their own comrades to hide the location of the gold after they make them bury the gold. They are like the demented warped child who pours water into an ant hill just to see the ants drown. They see everyone else besides themselves as ants and bugs and inferior creatures. If you do not heed our warnings and God’s call to repentance through all these Shadow Group fallen angels devils’ Turkey earthquake terrorism and fallen angel devils’ Ohio train crash chemical warfare gas terrorism and Shadow group fallen angels’ biochemical weapon extreme advanced technology balloons over the United States, then you can be sure that Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel devils’ earthquakes and chemical weapons and bio terror plagues will come to your home and your neighborhood and your nation, in the near future. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, so their “thorn in the flesh” entity or teleporting demons are now attacking with pain attacks by trying to pull out my left leg out of my hip socket and attacking with urethra digging attacks. Last time I was walking up and down the room to praise and worship God to avoid their deep sleepiness attacks, it caused pain until my leg fit into the hip socket again. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in terror & disgust & anger, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Their assassination attempts will not harm you, and God will provide for you even if all your church donators think you are crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac and leave your church. Believe in God’s original Bible verses, and do not believe in your pastors’ hundreds of redefined Bible verses that sow fear & unbelief & cowardice & hiding in fear & condoning evil in silence & traitor mentalities & hiding truth from God’s people & placing pastors’ reputation church donations before the lives of 46,000 people. Even if they try to shoot you in the head or blow up your home gas pipes or remote-control your car off a cliff or their demons who rip their own Satanist Catholic priest exorcists in two try to kill you, you will not be harmed, just as the original Bible verses says, so banzai charge Satan Lucifer & the millions of fallen angel devils and the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and black nobility families nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatars world rulers and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian witch feminists who are eating 12 million children





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine