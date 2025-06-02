Russian Iskander missile continue to work, making another visit to the Novomoskovsk military training center, inflicting severe damage that has crippled Ukrainian reserves and morale. Video shows the early morning attack on June 1, 2025, the Iskander precision strike with its cluster munitions, wiping out the tent camps of the 158th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, with the notorious ballistic missile falling on the large Ukrainian training ground, located in Gvardeyskoye settlement, Dnepropetrovsk region, about 130 kilometers from the front line. The Russian Defense Ministry released images on June 2, showing the impact and damage caused by one missile, at least five tents containing personnel destroyed, and a fire at an ammunition storage area with smoke billowing following Iskander’s work. The department did not provide a death toll, but the evidence strongly suggests that personnel were killed en masse in the attack, which has widened Ukrainian leadership crisis and deepened NATO’s humiliation.

However, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims, only admitting that 12 people were killed and 69 more were injured, but the number is multiples, possibly closer to 100. Ukraine again claims that there was no formation or mass gathering of personnel because after the air raid sirens sounded, most personnel were in shelters. There was no immediate confirmation from Russia, which may reflect a different narrative on the attack, but one source suggested the casualties were much higher than 75. This led to Ukrainian Army commander, Mykhailo Drapatiy, to announce his early resignation as a result of Russian Iskander. Apparently Iskander divided the command, further widening Kiev-NATO leadership crisis, which is experiencing a personnel crunch of hundreds of people every day in order to continue the war.

