BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iskander destroys Novomoskovsk Training Center crippling Ukrainian reserves and morale
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
240 views • 3 months ago

Russian Iskander missile continue to work, making another visit to the Novomoskovsk military training center, inflicting severe damage that has crippled Ukrainian reserves and morale. Video shows the early morning attack on June 1, 2025, the Iskander precision strike with its cluster munitions, wiping out the tent camps of the 158th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, with the notorious ballistic missile falling on the large Ukrainian training ground, located in Gvardeyskoye settlement, Dnepropetrovsk region, about 130 kilometers from the front line. The Russian Defense Ministry released images on June 2, showing the impact and damage caused by one missile, at least five tents containing personnel destroyed, and a fire at an ammunition storage area with smoke billowing following Iskander’s work. The department did not provide a death toll, but the evidence strongly suggests that personnel were killed en masse in the attack, which has widened Ukrainian leadership crisis and deepened NATO’s humiliation.

However, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims, only admitting that 12 people were killed and 69 more were injured, but the number is multiples, possibly closer to 100. Ukraine again claims that there was no formation or mass gathering of personnel because after the air raid sirens sounded, most personnel were in shelters. There was no immediate confirmation from Russia, which may reflect a different narrative on the attack, but one source suggested the casualties were much higher than 75. This led to Ukrainian Army commander, Mykhailo Drapatiy, to announce his early resignation as a result of Russian Iskander. Apparently Iskander divided the command, further widening Kiev-NATO leadership crisis, which is experiencing a personnel crunch of hundreds of people every day in order to continue the war.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
cluster munitionsnovomoskovsk military training centergvardeyskoye settlementdnepropetrovsk region
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy