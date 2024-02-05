Accepting the Love of God Part 6: Are You a Friend of Jesus?

Christians know that Jesus is our Lord and Savior but also He wants to be your friend. It's true and He has given a number of promises upon which we can rest assured that these are not merely empty words.

To become a friend, you must do what Jesus has asked you to do, namely, to be born again, and as a friend, Jesus will never abandon you, He will give you eternal life and prepare a place in heaven for you. He will meet all your needs, provide healing, and never let you be tempted above what you are able to handle.

Furthermore, He will give you peace and rest and send the Holy Spirit to comfort and guide you. Indeed, what a friend we have in Jesus. Are you allowing Him to be your friend?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1334.pdf

RLJ-1334 -- MARCH 18, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty: https://eaec.org/donation.htm