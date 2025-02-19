Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk : “Obama is a queer who is married to a man who dresses as a woman.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, didn’t hold back on a recent podcast, claiming, “Obama is a queer who is married to a man who dresses as a woman.”
He went even further, adding, “Michelle Obama is obviously a man. There are pictures of her in track suits with her 9-inch schlong hanging down… it’s leg.”
Source @Retards Of TikTok
