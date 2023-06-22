© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2k7sh92ef6
0620 DOES TRUMP HAVE INSIDE GUYS??
Blinken said, "We do not support Taiwan's independence." As a result, he was granted a 35-minute meeting with Xi Jinping.
布林肯说，“我们不支持台湾独立”。他因此获得了与习近平见面35分钟。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese