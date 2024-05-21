© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Blows Unsuspecting Merkava Tank to Pieces
Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of the explosion of a minefield on enemy vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Taqaddum axis in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. 2024/05/18
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
