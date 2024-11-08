© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: Sega Dreamcast Promo VHS from 1999
Publicado em YT, 13 de Janeiro de 2023
Créditos: SEGA Europe, Neill Wilkinson
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0CgLuBPH4U
Descrição Original do Autor:
732 vues 13 janv. 2023
This promotional tape was, if I remember correctly, attached to the first issue of the Dreamcast Official Magazine. Entitled 'Dreamon Preview," the programme consists of 11 minutes of gaming footage and a speech about the upcoming release of the machine from Malcolm McLaren.
Printed onto the cassette: "Awesome footage of more than 30 cutting-edge Dreamcast games including Powerstone, Toy Commander, Tokyo Highway, Sega Rally 2, Mortal Kombat Gold, Trickstyle and loads more."
