🇷🇺🇺🇦 Delivery of a pair of TM-62's directly to the AFU's basement by a ground robot courier

🇷🇺🇺🇦Delivery of a pair of TM-62 directly to the enemy's basement by a ground robot courier from the "Storm" detachment of the 33rd motorized rifle regiment, Tarasovka village (between Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka)
Source @Intel Slava Z
