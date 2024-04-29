Amanda’s father mocked her tin foil hat. Now look what Pfizer did to him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Amanda Forbes’ father mocked his daughter for having a tin foil had, and got the clot shots. Now he’s severely debilitated after having a whopping NINE strokes.
Follow Amanda Forbes: https://twitter.com/vaxxedcanada
SOURCES
“People can deny it all they want, but Dad was incredible and healthy before Pfizer caused his 9 strokes and neck clots. The deniers can always go take a look at VAERS but they won’t. 🤦”
https://twitter.com/vaxxedcanada/status/1778469907555889378
Relevant section of Pfizer’s purchase agreement here:
https://twitter.com/canindependent/status/1724438683963515231
Video:
https://twitter.com/Risemelbourne/status/1725076065826271605
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/