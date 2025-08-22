How to Step Into Your Miracle Ministry Today | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Have you felt the shift from praying to praising? In the Old Testament, prayer dominated, but in the New Testament, we embrace powerful praise!





As you read the Bible, you'll discover that God's life is both natural and supernatural—never separate Him from your own life! It's time for miracles: every believer is called to cast out demons, heal the sick, and raise the dead.





The Holy Spirit is actively working in and through you. John 6:63 reminds us, "His word is life." Keep reading until you find your release!





When you honor the Lord, others will honor you. He becomes your life through time spent in the Word. Remember, Christ is in you!





💪 *Acts 3:6:* "Give Him to the world!" Join us on this incredible journey of faith!





How to Step Into Your Miracle Ministry Today | STC 2024

Prophetic Time | 14 July 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





