The Alex Jones Show September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024





Sunday Emergency Broadcast: Secret Service Confirms Second Assassination Attempt on President Trump in Florida





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show

Alex Jones breaks down the second attempted assassination of former President Trump and how the mainstream media was primed to report that he was killed by gang crossfire and not an assassin’s bullet.





https://banned.video/watch?id=66e7b28dafb4184205b5e2f0





