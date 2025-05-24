RT News - May 24 2025 2PM GMT

May 24, 2025

307 servicemen are heading home from Ukrainian captivity as part of the second phase of the largest prisoner exchange ever between Moscow and Kiev. The monumental swap was brokered during direct talks in Istanbul last week - and more soldiers are expected to be freed this weekend. Russia's Foreign Minister says Moscow will present Kiev with a memorandum on conflict resolution after the exchange is fully complete. The Telegram CEO sheds new light on apparent election meddling in Romania by Paris. Pavel Durov reveals that the French intelligence chief visited the country just days before a pro-EU candidate claimed victory in a disputed presidential vote.





