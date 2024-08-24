Child Brothels & the Frog in the Kettle - TERROR of GOD Podcast Ep. 002

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Download: http://eugenicide.com/terrorofgodep002nm.mp3
"Abolitionist" and "pro-life" posers like Rusty Thomas and T. Russell Hunter openly strip preborn persons of their God-given rights by failing to declare that THE PREBORN DESERVE THE SAME DEFENCE AS THE BORN.
But Psalm 50 says, “Whoso offereth praise glorifieth me: and to him that ordereth his conversation aright will I shew the salvation of God.”