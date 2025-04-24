BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EARTH NOW IN NEMESIS DANGER ZONE - WHAT TO EXPECT - USE TIME WISELY - RBTV51
The Appearance
The Appearance
423 views • 4 months ago

Revelations BEYOND THE VEIL 51


Earth’s inner core is changing in shape as well as in rotation rate

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-025-01647-x


‘It’s almost science fiction’: Scientists say the shape of Earth’s inner core is changing

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/02/10/science/earth-inner-core-changing-shape/index.html


Earth’s inner core isn’t just slowing, it’s also shape-shifting, study finds

https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2025/02/12/earths-inner-core-isnt-just-slowing-its-also-shape-shifting-study-finds/


EARTH'S POLE IS SHIFTING: HERE'S HOW IT CAN AFFECT US AND OUR PLANET

https://www.businesstoday.in/visualstories/news/earths-pole-is-shifting-heres-how-it-can-affect-us-and-our-planet-55030-10-08-2023


The Pole Shift - Dreams and Visions

6/28/06

https://theappearance.com/the-pole-shift.htm



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
nemesisnibiruraptureww3earthquakesdays of noahday of the lordpole shifttsunamistectonic platesbrown dwarfsolar flareswalking in the spiritdivine protectionovercomersmagma risingarctic vortexstrong windsanswered prayersafe placesmighty hand of godpreparation for times aheadperihelionvision of the nightmessage for bride
