The kid said goodbye to the dog forever. A minute later, something happened that made me shudder!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rescued Animals
May 29, 2023
Hello dear viewers. You are on the Rescued Animals channel! Five-year-old Terry hugged his dog. He has been his best friend since birth, and now his parents have decided to take him to an orphanage because of the upcoming move to another city. When the adults saw what the dog had done, they changed their mind...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk2Lxt24eYE