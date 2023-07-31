The Old Rugged Cross | Guy Penrod | Lyrics

This song reminds me of all the references Jesus made about picking up our own cross and following after him. Not too many people seem to mention that. They almost all say Jesus did it all for us; that picking up our own personal cross would be a work. I see it rather as a commandment directly from our Lord Himself.

LYRICS

On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross,

The emblem of suffering and shame;

And I love that old cross where the dearest and best

For a world of lost sinners was slain.





So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross,

Till my trophies at last I lay down;

I will cling to the old rugged cross,

And exchange it someday for a crown.





In that old rugged cross, stained with blood so divine,

A wondrous beauty I see,

For ’twas on that old cross Jesus suffered and died,

To pardon and sanctify me.





So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross,

Till my trophies at last I lay down;

I will cling to the old rugged cross,

And exchange it someday for a crown.





To the old rugged cross, I will ever be true

Its shame and reproach gladly bear

Then he’ll call me someday, to my home far away

Where His glory forever I’ll share





So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross,

Till my trophies at last I lay down;

I will cling to the old rugged cross,

And exchange it some day for a crown.





Yes I’ll cling to the old rugged cross,

And exchange it someday for a crown.





And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. (Matt 10:38)





