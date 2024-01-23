World Economic Forum | WEF 2024 | "When I Started This Job There Were Actually Very Little Countries In Africa Or Latin America That Had One Ubiquitous Type of ID And Certainly That It Was Digital & Certainly That It Was Biometric." - Queen Máxima
