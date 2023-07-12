X22 REPORT Ep. 3113a - Are Alternative Currencies Setup To Destroy the Fiat & the CBDC?

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3113a - July 11, 2023

Are Alternative Currencies Setup To Destroy The Fiat Currency & The [CBDC]?





The climate activist are telling us one thing and their actions are doing the opposite, typical. Germany is in trouble, inflation and rate hikes. The people are feeling the economic pain. Will alternative currencies destroy the [CBDC] and fiat currency? It is starting to look like it, predictions of Bitcoin rising.





