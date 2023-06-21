Rep. Mike Waltz' Biggest Takeaway from his Meeting with John Durham Today?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Mike Waltz was just asked about the biggest takeaway from his meeting with John Durham today:
“The extent to which everybody in the Obama administration knew. They all knew. They were all briefed and they let this happen.” 💥
Durham’s testimony tomorrow should be fun🍿