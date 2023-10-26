© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pascal Najadi & Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, A Call To Arrest Klause Schwab
https://rumble.com/v3rrrap-pascal-najadi-and-dr.-astrid-stuckelberger-a-call-to-arrest-klause-schwab.html
‘Cutting off the head of the snake’ Pascal Najadi calls for the masses to stand up to the elites and tell them ‘we do not comply’
Source:-
https://twitter.com/i/status/1715102503455404318
Further journalism
https://expose-news.com/2023/10/25/top-banker-arrest-wef-for-democide-over-bioweapon-covid-shots/
Kluas Schwab, WEF, GAVI