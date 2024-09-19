© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran U.S. Policy 2009 Zbigniew Brzezinski
CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?286865-4/us-iran-policy
U.S.-Iran Policy
Zbigniew Brzezinski addressed the fourth panel of the RAND Corporation day-long conference titled, "Understanding Iran: Domestic and Foreign Policy on the Eve of the Presidential Election". He talked about the history of the U.S.-Iranian relations, the current status of the relationship, and what he predicted the future trends would be. He focused on the implications of the 2009 elections in Iran. He answered questions from the audience.