The Church - Prophecy as Proof Part Five
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
9 views • 4 months ago

The very existence of God can be proved: His plan for the church, the chosen nation of Israel, and the return of Christ are all documented in the God-inspired prophecies faithfully recorded so long ago. These six messages include prophecies concerning the Messiah.


prophecydave huntberean callthe false church
