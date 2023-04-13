BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHOULD WE BE PREPARED FOR 115-120 DEGREE SUMMER HEAT EVENTS?
04/13/2023

Yup. Pretty sure this is an easy orediction. I predict an equilibrium of high spikes to equal the low spikes due to grand solar minimum. So days where we were 15 degrees low n winter will equal days 15 degrees high in summer. And oh boy. Now we re talking problems. Anyone prepared for that? If so, what is it? Lol. I can only think of a couple things that would actually work very well in a 120 degree condition for hours on end... Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]

survivalstrokeheatpeparing
