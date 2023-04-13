SHOULD WE BE PREPARED FOR 115-120 DEGREE SUMMER HEAT EVENTS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yup. Pretty sure this is an easy orediction. I predict an equilibrium of high spikes to equal the low spikes due to grand solar minimum. So days where we were 15 degrees low n winter will equal days 15 degrees high in summer. And oh boy. Now we re talking problems. Anyone prepared for that? If so, what is it? Lol. I can only think of a couple things that would actually work very well in a 120 degree condition for hours on end... Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]