International Law And Geneva Convention Expert Explains The History Of The Israel And Palestine Conflict And What Happens Next

Dr. Francis Boyle*, author of 'Palestine, Palestinians and International Law' joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the history of the Israel/Palestine conflict and what happens next. [*HARVARD PhD]
