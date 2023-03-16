BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Financial Crises Has Begun! "Too Big To Fail" Credit Suisse Domino Effect Far More Potent Than SVB
203 views • 03/16/2023

- Should the markets’ worst fears on Credit Suisse come true, the euro-area economy will fall off a cliff, upend the global financial system and bring policy tightening by major central banks to a screaming halt.


Unlike Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Swiss lender is classified as systemically important by the US Financial Stability Board — meaning it’s too big to fail as a collapse has the potential to trigger a financial crisis.


European Central Bank officials contacted lenders Wednesday to ask about their financial exposure to Credit Suisse, the Wall Street Journal reported. #Breaking #News #CreditSuisse


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

