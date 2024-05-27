Peymon interviews freedom candidate Anthony Hudson, for U.S. Congress District 8 in Michigan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peymon interviews Anthony Hudson who is running for U.S. Congress District 8 in Michigan. Putting America first, Anthony promises to bring the heat to Washington DC starting with the federal income tax. Tune in to see how candidates are starting to stand up to the DC Swamp and are speaking up about the misapplication of the federal income tax laws!