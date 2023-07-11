© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07/10/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show: US is not being respected as Secretary of the Treasury Yellen visits China. Her bowing sends a very disappointing message to the Chinese people, to the people in Hong Kong and Taiwan, because we the people want the US to act like a world leader, not the leader from a third world, not a leader from the Banana Republic.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
07/10/2023 妮可做客John Fredericks Show：美财长耶伦出访中共国时，美国未受到尊重。她反复鞠躬传递出的信息让中国人民、香港人民和台湾人民非常失望，因为人民希望美国有世界领导者的样子，而不是像个第三世界国家的领导者，也不能像个香蕉共和国的领导者。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平