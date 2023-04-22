© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f2467862a
The CCP already knows this virus is a human-to-human transmission. They actually deliberately allow those people to travel within China, then encourage international travel.
中共，他们已经知道这种病毒是人与人之间的传播。他们实际上故意允许这些人在中国境内旅行，然后鼓励国际旅行。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp