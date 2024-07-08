Islam and Judaism Same Black Cube Saturn Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have a series about how Judaism and Islam are basically the same type of system in so many ways. This is part 3. There will be one more video in this series so please subscribe and ask to be added to my mailing list by going to my website and subscribing. Here is a link to an article I am in the process of writing, which is now just an outline, but it has the links to all my work on this subject so far. https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon-expo/post/judaism-islam-are-the-same-system